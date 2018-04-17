

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $264.1 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $241.3 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $3.63 billion from $3.59 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $264.1 Mln. vs. $241.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $3.63 Bln vs. $3.59 Bln last year.



