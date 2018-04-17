

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.37 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $4.42 billion, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.64 billion or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $20.01 billion from $17.77 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.64 Bln. vs. $5.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.06 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q1): $20.01 Bln vs. $17.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.00 to $8.20 Full year revenue guidance: $81.0 to $81.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX