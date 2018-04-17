Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Alaska Air Group Reports Operational Results for March 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AIR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 13, 2018, the Washington-based airline holding Company shared its March and year-to-date operational results. The Company reported consolidated results for its mainline operations flown by subsidiaries Alaska Airlines Inc. (Alaska) and Virgin America Inc. (Virgin America), and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. (Horizon) and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Alaska Air Group's Consolidated Results

Alaska Air Group's traffic (indicated by revenue passenger miles or RPM) for the month of March 2018 was 4,654 million, which is an increase of 6.5% from 4,369 million in March 2017.

The Company's combined capacity (indicated by available seat miles or ASM) was 5,485 million in March 2018, up 7.2% from 5,116 million in March 2017.

The Company's total passenger load factor decreased 0.5 percentage points to 84.9% in the reported month.

On a YTD basis, Alaska Air Group's total traffic increased 5.9% on a 7.5% increase in capacity and the load factor decreased 1.2 percentage points to 80.1%.

Results for Mainline Operations

Alaska and Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate (SOC) on January 11, 2018. Therefore, the results for Alaska and Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.

The total mainline traffic increased 5.4% to 4,256 million on a y-o-y basis, while mainline capacity advanced 6% to 4,985 million on a y-o-y basis in March 2018.

However, the mainline passenger load factor decreased 0.5 percentage points to 85.4% in March 2018 from 85.9% in March 2017.

Alaska Air Group reported that 81.9% of its mainline flights arrived on time in March 2018 compared to 75.9% in March 2017.

On a YTD basis, mainline traffic increased 4.9% on a 6.3% increase in capacity and the load factor decreased 1.1 percentage points to 81.7%.

Results for Regional Operations

Alaska Air Group's regional operations results include combined results of Horizon, SkyWest Airlines, and Peninsula Airlines.

The regional traffic increased 20.6% on a y-o-y basis to 398 million while regional capacity advanced 21.4% to 500 million on a y-o-y basis in March 2018.

The regional passenger load factor declined 0.4 percentage points to 79.7% in March 2018 from 80.1% in March 2017.

Alaska's regional partners reported that 86.7% of its flights arrived on time in March 2018 versus 84.2% in March 2017.

On a YTD basis, regional traffic increased 18.5% on a 21.9% increase in capacity and the load factor decreased 2.1 percentage points to 75.5%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Alaska Air Group's stock climbed 1.97%, ending the trading session at $65.21.

Volume traded for the day: 2.81 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.69 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Alaska Air Group's market cap was at $7.58 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.73.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Regional Airlines industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors