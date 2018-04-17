

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $281 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Comerica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $269 Mln. vs. $183 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53



