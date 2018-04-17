

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated in March after easing in the previous three months, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Inflation rose to 1.1 percent in March from 0.8 percent in February. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.2 percent annually in March and utility costs rose by 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.6 percent from February, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



