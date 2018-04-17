

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $381.6 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $276.1 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.48 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $381.6 Mln. vs. $276.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q1): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.



