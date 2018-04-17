

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $366 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $443 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $694 million from $629 million last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $443 Mln. vs. $347 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $694 Mln vs. $629 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.01



