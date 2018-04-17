

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USG Corp. (USG) announced the company will host its 10th Annual Diversity & Inclusion Champions Recognition Ceremony on April 17 to celebrate employees and select partners and customers who go above and beyond to be inclusive in the workplace. The company said, to affirm its focus on diversity & inclusion growth, Ms. Scanlon signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge - the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity & inclusion in the workforce.



USG said it has identified initiatives across the business, which will help accelerate the company's ongoing commitment to promoting workplace diversity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX