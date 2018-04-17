

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices steadied Tuesday morning after a significant pull-back in the previous session.



Traders booked profits after a rapid rise to 3-year highs for oil prices.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 4 cents at $66.25 a barrel in early dealing.



Attention will be paid over the next two days to U.S. oil inventories data. Industry group the API realeases its weekly figures this afternoon, followed tomorrow by the EIA report.



Oil minister from Oman have called on OPEC and Russia to extend their supply quota plan beyond 2018, according to reports.



Meanwhile, Kuwait's oil minister said such a move is possible.



'The agreement will continue until the end of this year,' Kuwait's al-Rashidi said. 'It would depend on market conditions whether to extend this agreement beyond 2018 or to reach a permanent agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC to support market stability.'



