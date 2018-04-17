

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc. (INFMF.PK, INF.L) said Tuesday that its Offer for UBM plc (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L) has been approved by both UBM and Informa shareholders.



Informa said that engagement with the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK is ongoing, and completion remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions set out in the Scheme Document. Informa and UBM remain confident that the Offer will complete by the end of the second quarter of 2018.



Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive of Informa, said, 'We are encouraged by the strong support from shareholders of both companies for this combination, which will create a leading, international B2B Information Services Group.'



Separately, UBM said that at a Court Meeting and General Meeting of UBM Shareholders held earlier today in connection with the recommended offer for UBM by Informa to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under the Jersey Companies Law, all the resolutions proposed were duly passed.



