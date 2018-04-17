

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) announced the retirement of David Campisi as President, Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Campisi, who had been on a leave of absence for medical reasons since December 2017, has decided to retire in order to focus fully on his health.



Big Lots stated that Lisa Bachmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising & Operating Officer, and Timothy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will continue to work closely with the Company's Executive Leadership Team ('ELT') and Board of Directors to carry out Mr. Campisi's executive responsibilities.



The Big Lots Board has initiated a formal search process to identify a permanent successor Chief Executive Officer and is in the process of retaining an executive search firm to assist the Board in identifying and reviewing both internal and external candidates.



