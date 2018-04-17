

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve's Industrial Production report for March will be released at 9.15 am ET Tuesday. The Production is projected to be up 0.4 percent, compared to 1.1 percent increase in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 107.12 against the yen, 0.9639 against the franc, 1.4325 against the pound and 1.2357 against the euro as of 9:10 am ET.



