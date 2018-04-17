

17 April 2018



PayPoint plc



Notice of Results



PayPoint plc advises that it will make its Preliminary Results announcement for the 52 weeks ended 31 March 2018 on Thursday, 24 May 2018.



A presentation to analysts will take place at 11.45am on 24 May 2018 at Canaccord Genuity, 88 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7QR.



Enquiries:



RLM Finsbury: 020 7251 3801 Rollo Head



