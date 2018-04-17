

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times and New Yorker magazine have been jointly awarded Pulitzer Prize for their reporting on sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood.



The New York Times' October 5 report exposing Harvey Weinstein's predatory behavior over decades had triggered a series of allegations by his victims, which eventually brought down the film mogul.



Dozens of women, including several celebrity actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape, groping and harassment, but the producer has 'unequivocally denied' any allegations of non-consensual relationships.



It sparked a national conversation on sexual harassment in the United States, which witnessed campaigns such as Me Too, a number of protest rallies, and new media exposure of sexual predators.



The 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners in 14 journalism and seven letters, drama and music categories were announced on Monday.



Pulitzers are the most prestigious honor in journalism.



The New York Times, for reporting led by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and The New Yorker, for reporting by Ronan Farrow, were awarded for Public Service in Journalism category.



The Pulitzer Prize Board said the two American media outlets were honored 'For explosive, impactful journalism that exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood's most influential producers, bringing them to account for long-suppressed allegations of coercion, brutality and victim silencing, thus spurring a worldwide reckoning about sexual abuse of women'.



The Washington Post won the investigative reporting prize for revealing decades-old allegations of sexual harassment of teenage girls against Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama. Its 'purposeful and relentless reporting' changed the course of the Senate race in Alabama, and also revealed subsequent efforts to undermine the journalism that exposed it, the Pulitzer Board noted.



Reuters journalists won the award in International Reporting category for 'relentless reporting that exposed the brutal killing campaign behind Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs'.



Staff of The Press-Democrat were selected for Breaking News Reporting award 'For lucid and tenacious coverage' of historic wildfires that ravaged the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.



Breaking News Photography award went to Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress for a chilling image of a car attack during a racially charged protest in Charlottesville, Va.



