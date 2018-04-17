

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) announced Tuesday that Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Fanning made some important changes to the company's management, effective June 1.



Fanning announced that Andrew Evans will become executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company. He will succeed Art Beattie, who has announced his plans to retire. Evans was named CEO of then-AGL Resources in 2015. He joined the organization in 2002.



Meanwhile, Kimberly Greene will succeed Evans as chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas. Greene began her career at Southern Co. in 1991, progressing through various areas of engineering, operations and finance.



Stan Connally, Jr. will assume Greene's responsibilities as executive vice president of operations for Southern Co. while continuing to serve as chairman, president and CEO of Gulf Power. Connally has served as CEO of Gulf Power since 2012. He joined the Southern Co. system in 1989.



