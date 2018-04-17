

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) will unveil an entirely redesigned website next month, featuring more local and personalized elements as well as specialty shopping experiences.



The new website is part of a broader effort by the retail giant to build an online shopping destination that can compete with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).



Walmart said Tuesday that the new Walmart.com will start rolling out to customers in the beginning of May.



Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce said in a blog post that the new website will introduce an entirely new look and feel. It will feature 'relatable' photography that will showcase real-life moments.



In addition, Walmart is expanding its color palette and adding modern fonts to bring more vibrancy and depth to the site.



The redesigned website will add more local and personalized elements, considering that the company operates more than 4,700 stores across the country. Walmart is introducing a new section that will showcase top-selling items in a customer's location.



This area of the website will also feature a customer's local store profile, including availability of services such as online grocery, order status, and Easy Reorder, which will allow customers to easily repurchase the items they buy most frequently in stores and online.



The new Walmart.com will also introduce 'specialty shopping experiences.' The company has already launched a home specialty experience and will introduce a new destination for fashion 'over the coming weeks.'



The Lord and Taylor flagship store announced by Walmart last year will be a part of the new fashion destination online. Lord & Taylor is part of the Hudson's Bay Co. portfolio of stores.



Further, Walmart will offer free, two-day shipping, without a membership fee, and convenient services like free Pickup in stores.



The retail giant said it considered customer feedback and input from current as well as prospective brands selling on the site during the web redesign process.



'With these changes, brands will have opportunities to better tell their stories on Walmart.com, including new approaches to advertising within seamlessly integrated ads,' Lore said.



