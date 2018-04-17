

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Cars North America reportedly plans to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S.



The company is aiming for at least 500 fast chargers to be available at dealership and highway locations across the U.S. by the end of 2019, according to Automotive News.



The charging infrastructure is expected to be ready by the time the production car based on the Porsche Mission E electric vehicle concept is available for sale at U.S. dealerships in 2019. Porsche also plans to have a production version of the Mission E Cross Turismo concept to be available for deliveries in 2020.



The 800-volt fast chargers will reportedly be able to recharge the battery pack to a 250-mile range in less than 80 minutes. The fast chargers are expected to help alleviate any range anxiety that potential buyers of Porsche EVs may feel when driving distances exceed the vehicles' 300-mile-plus range.



'If you want to buy that car, you want to know what happens if I go skiing and go further than 300 miles. What do I do? So we need to have answers for that,' Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche Cars North America told Automotive News.



Zellmer reportedly noted that while 80 to 90 percent of EV owners will charge the vehicles at home or work, a cross-country fast-charging network will help to alleviate concerns about the vehicles' driving range.



Automotive News reported that Porsche plans to inform each of its 189 U.S. dealerships in June of the infrastructure investment recommended for each location. Zellmer wants the U.S. dealerships to complete fast-charger installations by the second half of 2019.



According to the report, dealers are being asked to install at least one fast charger at each location along with a battery buffer that stores power from the grid. That buffer will be able to fast charge three cars in a row.



EV owners will be required to pay for use of the fast chargers. However, dealerships will have the option to offer free fast charging to their customers.



Porsche is also said to be working with three potential partners - ChargePoint, EVgo and Electrify America - to set up the 300-plus non-dealership fast chargers.



