

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $147 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United Continental Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $9.03 billion from $8.43 billion last year.



United Continental Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $143 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $9.03 Bln vs. $8.43 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX