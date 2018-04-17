

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $695 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.88 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $695 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



