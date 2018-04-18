

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French construction giant Vinci (VCISY.PK) said that shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions submitted. The meeting also approved the renewal of the terms of office Mr Xavier Huillard, Mr Yves-Thibault de Silguy, Mrs Marie-Christine Lombard and Qatar Holding LLC as directors, as well as the appointment of Mr René Medori as director.



VINCI's Combined Shareholders' General Meeting, chaired by Xavier Huillard, the Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held on 17 April 2018 at the Salle Pleyel in Paris. The quorum was 58.99% and the shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions submitted.



The shareholders' meeting approved the parent company and consolidated financial accounts for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2017 and decided to pay a dividend of 2.45 euros per share in respect of that year. The share will be quoted ex-dividend on 24 April 2018. The final dividend will be paid in cash on 26 April 2018.



