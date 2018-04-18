

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L) announced it has signed a 15-year contract with Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business. The contract is expected to be worth over 160 million pounds in incremental revenues over the 15-year period. Sales will ramp up over the next five years.



Bodycote will provide thermal processing services which include specialized vacuum heat treatment and hot isostatic pressing (HIP), supporting Rolls-Royce's turbine blade casting facilities in Derby and Rother ham, U.K.



