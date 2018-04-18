

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson (EMR) announced an agreement to purchase the Tools and Test Equipment (Tools & Test) business of Textron (TXT) for $810 million. Tools & Test is a manufacturer of electrical and utility tools, diagnostics, and test and measurement instruments. Emerson expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2019 and immediately accretive to cash flow.



'This acquisition significantly contributes to Emerson's investment strategy of adding complementary businesses that broaden our served markets and add key capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive premium growth,' said Emerson CEO David Farr.



Headquartered in Rockford, Ill., Tools & Test has 2,300 employees with 11 manufacturing locations around the world and 2017 sales of $470 million. The acquisition is expected to close within the next 90 days.



Textron said the proceeds from the sale are expected to be used to fund additional share repurchases to offset the earnings impact related to the sale. Textron's Board has authorized the repurchase of up to 40 million shares of the company's common stock which is sufficient for repurchases related to the Tools & Test divestiture as well as to continue the company's practice of repurchasing shares to offset the impact of dilution from stock-based compensation and benefit plans, and for opportunistic capital management purposes. The new authorization replaces a previous one, approved in January 2017, which was nearing completion.



