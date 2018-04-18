

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) announced, effective with the first quarter of 2018, the company will report results under two new segments: Marketing Solutions, a provider of multichannel marketing activation programs, and Business Services, a global provider of business communications services.



RRD Marketing Solutions leverages an integrated portfolio of data analytics, creative services and multichannel execution to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive marketing ROI. This segment includes the company's direct mail, in-store marketing, digital print and digital solutions businesses and will be led by Doug Ryan. Doug was most recently served as President of DigitasLBi North America.



RRD Business Services provides customized solutions at scale to help clients inform, service and transact with their customers with reduced complexity and increased efficiency. The segment includes commercial print, packaging, labels, statement printing, forms, logistics, supply chain management and business process outsourcing. The Business Services segment will be led by John Pecaric who most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.



Previously, the company reported its segments as Variable Print, Strategic Services and International, which grouped together product and service offerings that shared related internal operational features.



