

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Ltd (INFY) clarified that it has not, till date, received the alleged anonymous whistleblower complaint through its whistleblower complaint reporting channels or from SEBI or the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is therefore unable to comment on the complaint or the allegations made therein.



In the event the anonymous whistleblower complaint is received by the Company through its whistleblower complaint reporting channels or from SEBI or SEC, the company will deal with it in accordance with the Company's whistleblower policy, Infosys said.



Infosys said it has taken note of the media articles in relation to an alleged anonymous whistleblower complaint made to SEBI and United States Securities and Exchange Commission or 'SEC' including the article titled 'Whistleblower allegations unfounded: Shaw' appearing in Economic Times dated April 16, 2018.



