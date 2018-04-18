

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) supervisory board is discussing another potential executive reshuffle at the company, including the possible departure of Chief Operating Officer Kim Hammonds, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



As of Wednesday morning, the bank's supervisory board was planning a conference call for later in the day with Chief Executive Christian Sewing, the report said. Mr. Sewing replaced John Cryan as CEO earlier this month following weeks of management tumult at the bank.



One topic supervisory board members were planning to discuss is Ms. Hammonds, an ally of Mr. Cryan who has been in talks about potentially leaving Deutsche Bank as soon as next month. No decision regarding Ms. Hammonds or her role had been made as of Wednesday morning, and it is possible that she could remain at the bank, the report said.



Deutsche Bank's head of investor relations, John Andrews, is leaving the bank after five years, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Wednesday, citing an internal memo to employees from Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX