

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $90 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $126 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $2.20 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $126 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65 Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 to $5.55



