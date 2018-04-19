

CATENAE INNOVATION PLC



('Catenae' or the 'Company')



Issue of Equity, Convertible Loans and Issue of Warrants



Catenae (AIM: CTEA), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology, announces that it has agreed to issue a total of 34,333,334 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence per share in the Company at a price of 0.15 pence per share.



Issue of Equity



The Company has issued 7,666,667 new ordinary shares (Subscription Shares') for cash at a price of 0.15 pence per share raising gross proceeds of £11,500. Guy Meyer, a director of the Company, has subscribed for 6,666,667 of these Subscription Shares.



Tony Sanders, a director of the Company, has converted £40,000 of a creditor balance owed to him into new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 0.15 pence per share - representing 26,666,667 new ordinary shares ('Conversion Shares').



The 34,333,334 new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of Catenae. Application will be made for the 34,333,334 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around 25 April 2018.



Unsecured Convertible Loan Note



The Company also announces that it has raised £15,000, which would convert in up to 10,000,000 Loan Conversion Shares by way of a convertible loan at a price of 0.15 pence per share, the convertible loan note is interest-free and can be repaid by the Company at any time prior to 31 March 2019.



Issue of Warrants



The Company has issued warrants to the holders of the Subscription Shares and the Loan Conversion Shares, consequently the Company has issued warrants over 17,666,667 new ordinary shares, exercisable at a price of 0.25 pence per share at any time up until 31 March 2019.



Related Party Transaction



The issue of Subscription Shares and Conversion Shares and associated issue of warrants is a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13. Kevin Everett, a director of the Company who is independent of the transaction, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser believes that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.



Total Voting Rights



Following the issue, Catenae will have in issue 1,959,768,320 ordinary shares with voting rights. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Following the Warrant issue, the Company will have 179,368,783 options and 386,098,130 warrants in issue.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



For further information:



Catenae Innovation Plc Tel: 020 7929 7826 Tony Sanders



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Cornhill Capital, Broker Tel: 020 3700 2500 Dan Gee



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Catenae Innovation P.L.C. via GlobeNewswire



9131143312791R6



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX