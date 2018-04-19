

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $745 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $2.81 billion from $2.78 billion last year.



BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $745 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.81 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX