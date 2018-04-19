

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $566.6 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $506.1 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $4.70 billion from $4.21 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $4.70 Bln vs. $4.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 - $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $4.38 -$4.45



