

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $745 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, BB&T Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $767 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $2.81 billion from $2.78 billion last year.



BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $767 Mln. vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.81 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX