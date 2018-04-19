

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced, for the full year 2018, the company now expects non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $4.38 to $4.45 versus previous guidance of $4.25 to $4.35. For the second quarter 2018, the company anticipates non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share will be in the range of $1.07 to $1.10.



For the first-quarter, non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share were $0.99, a 16.5% increase over the comparable 2017 period. For the first quarter 2018, revenues increased 11.5% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, with non-GAAP core revenue growth of 5.5%.



Thomas Joyce, Jr., CEO, stated, 'We are off to an outstanding start in 2018, with the first quarter coming in ahead of our initial expectations. We delivered 5.5% core revenue growth, mid-teens earnings per share growth and free cash flow that increased more than 70% year-on-year. This strong performance was broad-based, with four of our five platforms delivering mid-single digit or better core revenue growth - including 9.5% growth in Diagnostics, which was led by Cepheid. We also announced the acquisition of Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. ('IDT'), a leading player in the highly attractive genomics consumables segment. We closed the IDT acquisition last week and are excited to welcome the IDT team to Danaher.'



