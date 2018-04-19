

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.14 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $880 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $4.18 billion from $3.84 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.14 Bln. vs. $880 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $4.18 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX