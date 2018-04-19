

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Thursday reported first quarter net income of $164 million, up 12 percent from the prior year. On a per share basis, earning climbed 14 percent to $2.95 from $2.58 a year ago. Non-GAAP core earnings were $4.44 per share.



On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $4.25 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter were slightly up at $1.884 billion, compared to $1.879 billion last year. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $1.94 billion.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed 2018 core earnings per share to increase 16 to 19 percent to $22.50 to $23.00 range, while revenue for the full year to be up 8 percent to $8.35 billion. Analysts expect $22.61 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion.



