

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, Nucor Corp. (NUE) said it expects earnings in the second quarter of 2018 to increase significantly compared to the preceding first quarter of 2018.



Nucor noted that steel mill metal margins and profits in March were by far the strongest in the first quarter of 2018. The performance of the steel mills segment is expected to improve in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2018 as the company continues to experience the benefit of announced price increases.



Nucor said it expects improved performance for its steel products segment in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter as rising steel input costs are being passed on to customers.



'We believe there is sustainable strength in steel end use markets, and we are encouraged by recent actions by the government to address the massive flood of dumped and illegally subsidized imports into the United States. We believe broad-based tariffs with few exceptions are needed to address the historic volume of unfairly traded imports and transshipping that is done to avoid trade duties,' Nucor said.



