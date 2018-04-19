

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $353 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $350 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.79 billion from $3.49 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $350 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.



