Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC



Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)



Net Asset Value



As at the close of business on 18 April 2018 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 105.16 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 30 April 2018).



Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.



Enquiries:



JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited 01534 700 000



