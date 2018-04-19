

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.60 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $7.51 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.22 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $436.95 million from $437.52 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.22 Mln. vs. $10.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $436.95 Mln vs. $437.52 Mln last year.



