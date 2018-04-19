

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Fake coupons offering free coffee to black customers at Starbucks are spreading online.



'Let's Talk' is printed on the coupon and adds 'We know we can do better. Starbucks values all people of color and we are working on employee sensitivity training. The best dialogue starts over a cup of coffee and we'd like to buy you one.'



However, according to Starbucks, the company has not started any such offer.



'This is completely false and in no way associated with Starbucks,' a Starbucks spokeswoman told Newsweek.



Last week, Starbucks came under scathing criticism after two black men were arrested from a Philadelphia Starbucks outlet on April 12. The arrests sparked accusations of racial profiling by the coffee chain.



The two men were waiting at the store for a friend to show up. However, a store manager asked the men, who had not made any purchases, to leave the store after they attempted to use the restroom despite being told it was only for paying customers.



The store manager later called 911 to report trespassing and the men were arrested by the Philadelphia police.



Starbucks CEO Keving Johnson apologized to the two men for their arrest and also said that their arrest was a 'reprehensible outcome.'



Starbucks has also announced that it will close all of its more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the US on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct a racial-bias education for its employees.



