

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) will cut 1,500 jobs in California, the majority at the company's San Diego headquarters, according to documents filed with the state.



About 1,231 positions will be eliminated in San Diego with terminations starting about June 19, the company said in a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, notice. In addition, about 269 workers will lose their jobs at the company's Santa Clara and San Jose locations.



Qualcomm pledged in January that it would cut $1 billion in expenses to improve earnings, part of its efforts to fight off a hostile takeover bid from rival Broadcom Inc



