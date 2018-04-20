sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

88,68 Euro		+0,38
+0,43 %
WKN: A0CA0G ISIN: NL0000009165 Ticker-Symbol: HNK1 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,14
88,30
19.04.
88,42
88,60
19.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEINEKEN NV
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEINEKEN NV88,68+0,43 %