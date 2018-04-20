

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Allergan Plc. confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG).



Earlier, Allergan had said it was in the early stages of considering a possible offer for Shire. No offer had been made.



Meanwhile, Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPYY.PK) had said it offered 46.50 pounds per share in cash and stock for Shire. But Shire said its board found the Takeda offer 'significantly undervalue the company and Shire's growth prospects and pipeline,' though it's willing to keep negotiating.



