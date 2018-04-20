

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Allergan (AGN) confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG). However, Allergan said it would continue its ongoing process of evaluating a full range of potential strategic actions that would create value for shareholders, such as divestitures, combinations and acquisitions.



Earlier, Allergan announced that it was in the early stages of considering a possible offer for Shire. No offer had been made.



Meanwhile, Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPYY.PK) had offered 46.50 pounds per share in cash and stock for Shire. But Shire said its Board found the Takeda's offer 'significantly undervaluing the company and Shire's growth prospects and pipeline', though it is willing to keep negotiating.



