

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK, HIK.L) announced Friday the launch Dexrazoxane for Injection, 250mg and 500mg vials, the generic equivalent to Zinecard.



Dexrazoxane for Injection is indicated for reducing the incidence and severity of cardiomyopathy associated with doxorubicin administration in certain women with metastatic breast cancer who have received a cumulative doxorubicin dose of 300 mg/m2 and who will continue to receive doxorubicin therapy to maintain tumor control.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX