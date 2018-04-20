

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced that the Group is reducing the number of Board committees from seven to five. As a result, the responsibilities of the Conduct and Values Committee and the Philanthropic and Community Investment Oversight Committee will be reassigned. The responsibility for cyber-crime and information security risk will be transferred from the Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee to the Group Risk Committee.



HSBC Holdings said, subject to the election and re-election of Directors as recommended, the HSBC Board will comprise a non-executive Chairman, three executive Directors and 10 independent non-executive Directors.



Looking forward, the Group said it intends to maintain the annual dividend at the current level for the foreseeable future. The Group's policy on share buy-backs remains unchanged.



