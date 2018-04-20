

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) said it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Calypso Anchored Beacon transponder. Used with a Varian TrueBeam, Edge and Clinac C-series medical linear accelerators, the Calypso system and Anchored Beacon transponder detects even slight movements of a tumor and helps clinicians deliver lung stereotactic body radiotherapy or SBRT more precisely.



The Calypso system works by implanting the Anchored Beacon transponders in small airways within or near the tumor target. The Anchored Beacon transponders feature five small 'legs' that provide stable fixation to prevent the transponder from moving. The transponders emit non-ionizing electromagnetic signals that are tracked in real-time and used to keep a treatment beam on target.



'The 510(k) clearance of the Anchored Beacon transponder expands the application of the Calypso system platform,' said Ed Vertatschitsch, vice president, Global Portfolio Solutions, Varian. 'Using the Calypso system and Anchored Beacon transponder, clinicians can deliver dose to lung tumors with increased confidence and accuracy.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX