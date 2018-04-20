

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, The Boeing Company and Embraer are in advance stage of discussions regarding a joint venture. The Boeing Company reportedly would have 80.01% stake in the partnership. The deal will only include Embraer's commercial jet operation.



In December, The Boeing Company and Embraer confirmed the two companies are engaged in discussions regarding a potential combination, the basis of which were under discussion. Then, the companies noted that any transaction would be subject to the approval of the Brazilian government and regulators, the two companies' boards and Embraer's shareholders.



