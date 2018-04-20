

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is ditching its dress code policy and is testing a new dress code that will allows employees to wear blue denim and shirts of any solid color.



The updated dress coded guidelines now allow employees to wear blue 'jeggings' and blue jeans and shirts of any solid color, according to a Walmart manual reviewed by Business Insider. The new policy has been implemented in several stores last week.



Walmart employees have been requesting the removal of dress code for years.



Walmart had introduced the dress code about four years ago and had faced backlash from employees. The company dress code required employees to wear white or navy collared shirts with khaki or black pants, close-toed shoes, and an updated royal blue Wal-Mart-branded vest.



