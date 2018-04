EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Mattel (MAT) have regained some ground but remain firmly negative in late-day trading on Friday. Mattel is currently down by 3.6 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in nine years.



The initial sell-off by Mattel came after the toy maker announced CEO Margaret Georgiadis is stepping down and will be replaced by Ynon Kreiz.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX