

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration or FAA issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that requires operators to inspect fan blades on certain CFM56-7B engines within 20 days.



The directive is based on a CFM International Service Bulletin issued today and on information gathered from the investigation of Tuesday's Southwest Airlines engine failure. The inspection requirement applies to CFM56-7B engines. Specifically, engines with more than 30,000 total cycles from new must complete inspections within 20 days.



The Emergency Airworthiness Directive becomes effective upon publication. The engine manufacturer estimates today's corrective action affects 352 engines in the U.S. and 681 engines worldwide.



Separately, Southwest Airlines (LUV) said it acknowledged the issuance of Emergency Airworthiness Directive 2018-09-51 by the Federal Aviation Administration to airlines operating CFM56-7B engines. The existing Southwest Airlines maintenance program meets or exceeds all the requirements specified in the Airworthiness Directive.



On Tuesday Southwest Airlines confirmed an accident involving Flight 1380 and one fatality resulting from the accident. The flight made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia International Airport after the Crew reported engine failure. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW) and was enroute from New York LaGuardia to Dallas Love Field. In total, the flight had 144 Customers and five Southwest Crewmembers onboard.



