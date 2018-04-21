

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) are under investigation by U.S. antitrust officials over whether the companies colluded to make it tougher for consumers to switch wireless carriers, Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the matter.



Apple Inc., a pioneer in the eSIM technology that makes switching easier, was joined by other equipment makers in complaining to the government about the carriers' practices. The department issued demands to the companies and the GSMA, a mobile industry standards group, for information on possible collusion, the report said.



Regulators have pressured the phone companies to make it easier for consumers to switch carriers. The big four -- Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. -- agreed in 2013 to let consumers use smartphones on other networks after contracts expire. The following year President Barack Obama signed legislation giving consumers the freedom to switch between wireless carriers without having to purchase a new phone.



Verizon spokesman Rich Young reportedlt said in an emailed statement that the matter is 'a difference of opinion with a couple of phone equipment manufacturers regarding the development of e-SIM standards. Nothing more.'



AT&T reportedly said it's aware of the investigation and has provided information to the government in response to its requests. The company said it 'will continue to work proactively within GSMA, including with those who might disagree with the proposed standards, to move this issue forward.'



